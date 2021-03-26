Left Menu

PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh's Orakandi would send positive message to Matua community: BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shantanu Thakur on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Orakandi in Bangladesh would send a positive message to the Matua, Namasudra, Rajbansi and other Scheduled Castes (SCs) in India.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:00 IST
PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh's Orakandi would send positive message to Matua community: BJP MP
BJP MP Shantanu Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shantanu Thakur on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Orakandi in Bangladesh would send a positive message to the Matua, Namasudra, Rajbansi and other Scheduled Castes (SCs) in India. Thakur, who is currently at Orakandi, welcomed PM Modi in Bangladesh, during the latter's two-day visit to take part in Mujib Borsho and Independence Day celebrations. He lauded PM Modi and his counterpart Sheikh Hasina for taking the two nations forward.

"PM Modi is coming to Orakandi and will visit several other places in Bangladesh. This signifies that relations between India and Bangladesh are going to be very strong in the future. It is a very good thing that the Prime Ministers of both countries met each other," said Thakur, who is Lok Sabha from West Bengal's Bangaon. "PM Modi's visit to Orakandi would send a positive message to the Matua, Namasudra, Rajbansi and other Scheduled Castes (SCs) in India. It (PM Modi's visit) is creating a distinct identity in the world for the Matua community and other backward communities from both countries are getting recognition. Both Prime Ministers have important roles in taking the countries forward," he added.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will pay respect to Harichand Thakur at his shrine in Orakandi. Harichand Thakur was the founder of the Matua sect, a community that holds significance in the cultural ethos of Bengal. Thakur's shrine in Orakandi is the founder of the Matua Mahasangha, which was a religious reformation movement that originated in Orakandi in about circa 1860. On March 27, PM Modi will visit the famous Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira.During the visit to two temples, PM Modi is expected to exchange views with the locals as wells.

The Prime Minister had arrived at the Dhaka airport earlier today for his two-day visit to Bangladesh. He received a warm welcome from his counterpart Sheikh Hasina. PM Modi later visited the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar Upazila, Dhaka and laid a wreath to commemorate the fallen freedom fighters of the 1971 Liberation War.

He also received a warm welcome from members of the Indian diaspora at a hotel in Dhaka. The Prime Minister's visit comes as Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th independence day and the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

PM Modi will later call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit and will hold restricted delegation-level talks with his counterpart Hasina. This is PM Modi's first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Freedom to oppose abuse in Xinjiang is fundamental': Boris Johnson slams Chinese sanctions on UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday slammed China for imposing sanctions on nine UK individuals and four entities, stating that the freedom to speak out in opposition against the abuse faced by Uyghurs in Xinjiang is fundamental....

ED raids ex-United Bank of India CMD Archana Bhargava

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday said it has searched two premises of former United Bank of India UBI CMD Archana Bhargava in connection with a money-laundering investigation.It said the action against the banker, also a former exec...

ICAI's Sustainability Reporting Standards Board now has greater role to play: ICAI president

Sustainability Reporting Standards Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants ICAI will now have a greater role to play with Sebi making it mandatory from 2022-23 for top 1,000 listed companies to prepare business responsibility and su...

China erasing H&M from internet amid Xinjiang backlash

HM disappeared from the internet in China as the government raised pressure on shoe and clothing brands and announced sanctions Friday against British officials in a spiraling fight over complaints of abuses in the Xinjiang region.HM produc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021