Left Menu

Looking forward to new Indian subcontinent with improved connectivity, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday rooted for the creation of a new Indian sub-continent with improved connectivity and energy sharing between countries in the region.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:52 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:52 IST
Looking forward to new Indian subcontinent with improved connectivity, says Bangladesh Foreign Minister
Bangladesh FM AK Abdul Momen speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday rooted for the creation of a new Indian sub-continent with improved connectivity and energy sharing between countries in the region. "We have developed strong connectivity with our neighbours, particularly India. We have developed very strong connectivity by road, railways, waterways as well as air route. We have more to do in waterways because it is cost-effective," Momen told ANI.

"I am looking forward to a new Indian subcontinent where we can help improve the connectivity of all the waterways. It would be good for India as well as Bangladesh. We also developed connectivity in our energy sharing," he added. Speaking further, the Foreign Minister said: "We want the other neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan and Myanmar to join in this new south Asia where we all can have good connectivity. I am looking for a day that we will not need any passport to travel within this region."

He said that the relationship between the two countries has reached new heights under the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and PM Modi. "Without a single bullet, we are achieving our goals. For India, their eastern border is secured because of a strong relationship with Bangladesh. For us, land boundary finalised, the maritime boundary with India finalised, water sharing of Ganga finalised," the minister said.

Momen stressed India has always provided active support to Bangladesh. "India was there with us throughout, and we are happy to celebrate our 50th Independence with the leader of the largest democracy of the world, Narendra Modi," he added.

PM Modi had arrived at the Dhaka airport earlier today for his two-day visit to Bangladesh. He received a warm welcome from his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.The Prime Minister's visit comes as Bangladesh is celebrating its 50th independence day and the centennial birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. PM Modi will later call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid during the visit and will hold restricted delegation-level talks with his counterpart Hasina.

This is PM Modi's first foreign visit since the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-police chiefs convicted over Turkish-Armenian editor's murder - Anadolu

A Turkish court sentenced two former police chiefs on Friday to life in prison for their role in the killing of prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist Hrant Dink more than 14 years ago, state-owned Anadolu news agency said. Editor of the bil...

Rising prices of petrol, diesel, gas making life difficult for common man; poor are becoming poorer: Manmohan Singh in video message to Assam.

Rising prices of petrol, diesel, gas making life difficult for common man poor are becoming poorer Manmohan Singh in video message to Assam....

'Freedom to oppose abuse in Xinjiang is fundamental': Boris Johnson slams Chinese sanctions on UK

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday slammed China for imposing sanctions on nine UK individuals and four entities, stating that the freedom to speak out in opposition against the abuse faced by Uyghurs in Xinjiang is fundamental....

ED raids ex-United Bank of India CMD Archana Bhargava

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday said it has searched two premises of former United Bank of India UBI CMD Archana Bhargava in connection with a money-laundering investigation.It said the action against the banker, also a former exec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021