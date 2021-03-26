Left Menu

With timely delivery of vaccines, PM Modi has won hearts, minds of Bangladeshis: FM Momen

With the delivery of vaccines to the country, Bangladesh's Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the hearts and minds of the people.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 26-03-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 17:11 IST
With timely delivery of vaccines, PM Modi has won hearts, minds of Bangladeshis: FM Momen
Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen speaking to ANI on Friday. Image Credit: ANI

By Sahil Pandey With the delivery of vaccines to the country, Bangladesh's Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won the hearts and minds of the people.

"We were worried that we are a densely populated country, so we negotiated with India that if you have developed any vaccine, then please share those with us. PM Modi assured our Prime Minister that if India gets the vaccine then Bangladesh will get them at the same time. He kept his word and with this, he has won the minds and heart of the people," Momen told ANI here. The Bangladeshi Foreign Minister also revealed that PM Modi as a gesture of goodwill is giving 1.2 million vaccines as a gift and the country welcomes it.

"Initially, we asked India that we need 30 million vaccines and India agreed to it. India also donated 2 million vaccines and again Prime Minister Modi as a gesture of goodwill on the 50th anniversary of the independence and the 100th anniversary of our father of the nation, he is giving 1.2 million vaccines as a gift and we welcome it. He also assured us that a contract that we have made then will be met on time. We would like to buy additional five million vaccines each month," he added. Momen also gave full credit to India for its vaccine diplomacy and said that Prime Minister Modi has taken leadership in fighting COVID-19.

"India did a great job and got lots of points for the vaccine diplomacy. There are many pandits abroad who predicted that 5-10 million people will die in Bangladesh due to the spread of COVID-19, so naturally we took all the necessary initiatives. The Indian PM on March 15 called all the leaders of the SAARC countries and came forward to help together because this is a global pandemic. Since it is a global issue, so we have worked together in partnership and collaboration and the Indian prime minister took leadership to join the program. Additionally, our Prime Minister made a call to all the leaders of the world that any vaccine, if developed, should be considered for the public good and be made available for all countries," Momen said. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi thanked Bangladesh premier Sheikh Hasina for personally receiving him at the Dhaka airport on his arrival in the country on a two-day visit.

"Landed in Dhaka. I thank PM Sheikh Hasina for the special welcome at the airport. This visit will contribute to even stronger bilateral relations between our nations," PM Modi tweeted, sharing a photo of the Bangladesh Prime Minister welcoming him at the airport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Henry to ditch social media, calls on firms to tackle online abuse

Former France international Thierry Henry said on Friday he will be disabling his social media accounts to protest against the platforms for not taking action over anonymous account holders who are guilty of racism and bullying online. Form...

Films Division to hold Rangbhoomi showcasing India's theatrical traditions

On the occasion of World Theatre Day, 27 March, Films Division is organising a two-day film festival showcasing Indias theatrical traditions including experiments carried out in various parts of the country. The films will be streamed on ht...

CBI arrests GST superintendent in bribery case

A senior official of the central GST department has been arrested by the CBI in connection with an alleged bribery case, officials said on Friday.Amit Dalal, a superintendent in the central GST Department, had fled from Mumbai after the arr...

Egyptian trains collided after emergency brakes triggered - rail authority

Egypts railway authority said on Friday that two trains collided causing dozens of casualties after emergency brakes were triggered by unknown individuals near the city of Sohag.The brakes caused one of the trains to stop and the other to c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021