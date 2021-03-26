Left Menu

Former Scottish First Minister Salmond announces launch of new pro-independence Party

Ex-Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who formerly headed the Scottish National Party (SNP), announced on Friday the launch of a new pro-independence political party, the Alba Party, which he is set to lead into the upcoming Scottish parliamentary elections.

ANI | Glasgow | Updated: 26-03-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 21:17 IST
Former Scottish First Minister Salmond announces launch of new pro-independence Party
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Glasgow [UK], March 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Ex-Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who formerly headed the Scottish National Party (SNP), announced on Friday the launch of a new pro-independence political party, the Alba Party, which he is set to lead into the upcoming Scottish parliamentary elections. "Today, I'm announcing the public launch of a new political force, the Alba Party. Alba will contest the upcoming Scottish elections as a list-only party under my leadership seeking to build a supermajority for independence in the Scottish parliament," Salmond said in a video address.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 as he fought to deny allegations of sexual assault The Scottish parliamentary elections are set to be held on May 6. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, US agree to strengthen trade, investment ties

India and the US have agreed to strengthen the bilateral trade and investment relationship and resolve pending legacy issues through mutual dialogue and discussion, the government said on Friday.Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal h...

Tribals living 16 km away from Palakkad town demand better education facility

Tribals living in a village around 16 kilometres away from Palakkad town in Kerala are distressed about the difficulties they have to undergo to get educational qualification, ironically in a state which has the highest literacy rate in the...

Lazio hit with bans for evading coronavirus protocols

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has been banned from soccer activities for seven months and two club physicians were suspended for an entire year for enabling the club to sidestep coronavirus protocols exposing several other squads to avoid...

COVID-19 infects mouth and may spread in saliva: Study

Researchers have said they have found evidence that coronavirus infects the mouth, including inside the cheeks, in the gums and in salivary glands. CNN reported that the findings of the researchers explained in the journal Nature Medicine o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021