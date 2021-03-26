Former Scottish First Minister Salmond announces launch of new pro-independence Party

Glasgow [UK], March 26 (ANI/Sputnik): Ex-Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, who formerly headed the Scottish National Party (SNP), announced on Friday the launch of a new pro-independence political party, the Alba Party, which he is set to lead into the upcoming Scottish parliamentary elections. "Today, I'm announcing the public launch of a new political force, the Alba Party. Alba will contest the upcoming Scottish elections as a list-only party under my leadership seeking to build a supermajority for independence in the Scottish parliament," Salmond said in a video address.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 as he fought to deny allegations of sexual assault The Scottish parliamentary elections are set to be held on May 6. (ANI/Sputnik)

