Left Menu

Ghani's peace plan not meant to counter US plan, instead provides roadmap for peace in Afghanistan: Advisor

Wahid Omar, an adviser to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that the President intends on a peace plan which is not going to counter the US plan; instead, it provides a roadmap for peace in Afghanistan.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 26-03-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 23:20 IST
Ghani's peace plan not meant to counter US plan, instead provides roadmap for peace in Afghanistan: Advisor
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Wahid Omar, an adviser to the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has said that the President intends on a peace plan which is not going to counter the US plan; instead, it provides a roadmap for peace in Afghanistan. "The president's roadmap for peace is not a retaliation or an approval of others' plan, it provides a roadmap for peace," said Omar on Thursday as reported by Tolo News.

The Presidential Palace said that Ghani intends upon a peace plan, however, it won't counter the US plan, and would walk along with a better and peaceful Afghanistan. According to Tolo News, Omar said that "the Afghan people will not accept a peace in which a few political elites come together and share the government", adding that such an approach will fuel more instability in the country. Based on Ghani's plan, Afghanistan will hold elections within six months' time for a peaceful transition of power.

Meanwhile, Abdul Sattar Saadat, the former head of the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission, said "It does not look practical because the opponent's side does not accept it, for various reasons." This comes as an UN-led conference is expected to be held in Turkey in the next few days.

Many have stated that the Istanbul conference will be patterned after the Bonn conference; however, a member of the peace negotiating team representing the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan in the talks with the Taliban has said that the upcoming meeting in Turkey will not be similar to the Bonn conference, Tolo news read. The focus of the Bonn conference is to shift away from Afghanistan in transition toward an Afghanistan transformation.

Delegates are discussing three key areas, including the transfer of security responsibilities from international to Afghan forces, political reconciliation and long-term international engagement, including aid and training. "This is an ideal plan, it is good, but we have to remember that for reaching to a deal, we are not going to talk among ourselves, we are going to talk with the opponent side," said Abdul Hafiz Mansour, a republic team negotiator said.

Tolo news reported citing sources that President Ghani is expected to put his plan on the table at the upcoming meeting in Turkey. Omar said, "We will participate in the conference, but the agenda, the timeline and details are still not forthcoming. It has not been decided at the government who will participate in the conference." "The realities of the time are quite different from the Bonn conference. At that time, women's voices were not heard. Today, women have a significant presence in the country's social fabric and economy. Today, Afghanistan has active institutions and they need to be strengthened," said Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, the republic's chief negotiator," he added, (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 41,869 new COVID-19 cases, straining hospital system

France reported 41,869 new COVID-19 cases on Friday after registering 45,641 on Thursday and 35,088 a week ago, putting the hospital system under severe strain as a third wave of the pandemic rapidly escalates, health ministry data showed.T...

U.S. accuses China of 'state-led' social media campaign against firms over Xinjiang

The U.S. State Department on Friday condemned what it called a state-led social media campaign in China against U.S. and other international companies for deciding not to use cotton from Chinas Xinjiang region over forced labor concerns.We ...

EU approves 24.7 mln euros of state aid for Italian carrier Alitalia

The European Commission has approved 24.7 million euros 29 million of Italian state aid for Alitalia to compensate the airline for losses suffered during the pandemic, the EU executive said on Friday. It is the third authorisation for subsi...

Fire at Fashion Street market in Pune

A major fire broke out at the famous Fashion Street market in the Pune Cantonment area late on Friday night, officials said.A call was received at 11 pm and water tankers were rushed to the spot, fire brigade officials said.Fashion Street o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021