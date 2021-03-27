Left Menu

17 people injured in car bomb attack in southwest Colombia

At least 17 people were injured in a car bomb attack in Corinto district in southwest Colombia.

ANI | Bogota | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:04 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:04 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The incident took place on Friday when the bomb exploded near city hall in the Corinto district, Anadolu Agency reported. The injured included mostly municipal employees.

According to the authorities, the blast was a terror attack. The injured are being treated at nearby hospitals. The blast caused extensive damage to surrounding houses and businesses.

President of Colombia Ivan Duque condemned the attack. "Terrorism is the weapon of cowards. I gave the security forces instructions to find the criminals. We will continue to fight terrorism relentlessly wherever it is," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

