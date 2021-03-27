Left Menu

Army troops display para dropping techniques to South Korean Defence Minister in Agra

Indian Army Troops displayed para dropping techniques to South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook on Saturday morning in Agra.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 27-03-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 10:45 IST
Korean Defence Minister, Suh Wook visits Agra (Photo/Creidit: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Army Troops displayed para dropping techniques to South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook on Saturday morning in Agra. Indian Army Chief MM Naravane, who was also present there, witnessing combat freefall and static line jump.

The programme, organised to commemorate Shu Wook's visit to India, continued for half-hour glorifying the bilateral defence meet between the countries. The ceremony saw a total number of 650 troops along with 105 troops including 25 paratroopers displaying free fall in which soldiers have seen para dropped from an aircraft at a height of 10,000 feet. The static line jump troops were seen to jump with weapons from a height of approximately 1200-feet.

The Indian Army troops were also seen carrying Boyevaya Mashina Pekhoty (BMP, infantry fighting vehicle) and tanks in the display. Multiple rounds were fired to give it a realistic view. Suh Wook is currently on a three-day visit to India to discuss the bilateral defence cooperation with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi. Both sides concluded their talk on Friday evening acknowledging their cooperation to broaden significantly.

Rajnath Singh and Suh Wook jointly inaugurated the India-Korea Friendship Park in a ceremony to mark the occasion at Delhi Cantonment earlier on Friday. The park is a symbol of close relations between both countries and acknowledges the contribution of the Indian Army's Medical Mission during the Korean War. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

