Prayed to Maa Kali to free human race from COVID-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple wherein he prayed for the human race to get rid of COVID-19 as early as possible.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-03-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 11:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple wherein he prayed for the human race to get rid of COVID-19 as early as possible. "Today, I got the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay obeisance to Maa Kali. I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID-19," Prime Minister Modi told ANI after offering prayers at the Kali Temple, located in Ishwaripur, a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.

Prime Minister Modi suggested that the temple, which has been renovated recently by the Bangladesh government, could be used for social, religious and educational events as well. "It could be useful even for social, religious and educational events. Most importantly, it could serve as a shelter at the time of disasters like cyclones. The government of India will help in the construction work. I express gratitude to the Bangladesh government that they have wished us well for this," said the Prime Minister.

"Whenever the Maa Kaali mela is held here, a large number of devotees come from across the border (India) and here. A community hall is needed which should be multi-purpose so that when people come here during Kaali puja, it is useful to them too," he added. Later, the Prime Minister will visit the Orkandi temple and the 'Mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman' in Tungipara of Gopalganj district.

After his visit to the temples, PM Modi will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and they are likely to sign few key pacts. Thereafter, he will call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid. Prime Minister Modi arrived on Friday in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the nation, his first tour to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. He was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. (ANI)

