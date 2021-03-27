Left Menu

PM Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara.

27-03-2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Bangladesh's 'Father of the Nation' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. PM Modi was accompanied by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

Rahman was the first President of Bangladesh and later he also became the prime minister. He was assassinated on August 15, 1975. Rahman is known as the "Father of the Nation" or simply "Mujib" in Bangladesh. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi presented the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020, being conferred by India upon Rahman, to his daughters - Sheikh Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana.

PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, on Saturday morning, offered prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple. "Today, I got the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay obeisance to Maa Kali. I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID-19," Prime Minister Modi told ANI after offering prayers at the Kali Temple, located in Ishwaripur, a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.

He suggested that the temple, which has been renovated recently by the Bangladesh government, could be used for social, religious and educational events as well. "It could be useful even for social, religious and educational events. Most importantly, it could serve as a shelter at the time of disasters like cyclones. The government of India will do the construction work. I express gratitude to the Bangladesh government that they have wished us well for this program," said the Prime Minister.

This is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign trip since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

