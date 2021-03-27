Left Menu

Argentina registers 12,936 new COVID-19 cases, 143 deaths

Argentina registered 12,936 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 2,291,051 cases.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Buenos Aires [Argentina], March 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Argentina registered 12,936 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 2,291,051 cases. According to a health ministry report, another 143 deaths were registered in the same period, taking the death toll to 55,235.

The province of Buenos Aires led all areas with 5,686 cases on Friday, bringing its total to 959,526. The Argentine government has extended COVID-19 social distancing measures until April 9. (ANI/Xinhua).

