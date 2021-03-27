Left Menu

Have brought love of 130 crore Indians for you: PM Modi tells Matua community in Bangladesh

Recalling his visit to Bangladesh in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he had been waiting for long to visit the Orakandi Temple for many years and it has finally come true.

ANI | Gopalganj | Updated: 27-03-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 13:32 IST
Have brought love of 130 crore Indians for you: PM Modi tells Matua community in Bangladesh
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Recalling his visit to Bangladesh in 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he had been waiting for long to visit the Orakandi Temple for many years and it has finally come true. Addressing the Matua community in Bangladesh's Orakandi, PM Modi said, "With the grace of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, I have got the privilege of bowing down to this holy place of Orakandi."

Harichand Thakur, also known as Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, worked among the untouchable people of Bengal Presidency. He formed the Matua sect of Hindus. "Who thought that the Prime Minister of India would come to Orakandi sometime. I feel the same today, that my thousands of millions of brothers and sisters of 'Matua community' who live in India, come to Orakandi," said PM Modi.

Remembering the visit to Thakurnagar in West Bengal, the Prime Minister said that Matua's brothers and sisters gave me love as a family member there. "In particular, the affinity of the 'mother-in-law', her blessings like a mother, have been precious moments in my life." "I have brought love and good wishes for you on behalf of your 130 crore brothers and sisters in India at the national festival of Bangladesh. Many congratulations and warm greetings to all of you on the completion of 50 years of Bangladesh's independence, he added.

He further stated that both India and Bangladesh want to see the progress of the entire world through their development, their progress. "Both countries want stability, love, and peace in place of instability, terror, and unrest in the world. This value, this education was given to us by Sri Sri Harichand Thakur," the Prime Minister said. "The life of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur has given the message of divine love, but also made us realize our duties. He told us that the struggle against oppression and misery is also cultivation," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

New chip combines Samsung, Marvell's technology to advance 5G networks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel

A giant container ship remained stuck sideways in Egypts Suez Canal for a fifth day Saturday, as authorities prepared to make new attempts to free the vessel and reopen a crucial east-west waterway for global shipping.The Ever Given, a Pana...

Poland plans pensions for dogs, horses in state employment

They locate survivors in collapsed buildings, track down fugitives, foil drugs, and explosives smugglers and help control rowdy crowds. All in exchange for food and lodging and an occasional pat on the head.But when retirement time comes, ...

Assam Assembly polls: 37.06 pc voter turnout till 1 pm

Assam recorded a 37.06 per cent turnout till 1 pm across 47 assembly constituencies in the first phase of the state assembly polls, according to the Election Commission of India. The Kailabor constituency in the state has witnessed the high...

Important for us to have Hardik fit for Tests in England, says Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli has explained the reason why Hardik Pandya has not been utilised as a bowler in the ongoing ODI series against England. In the second ODI, which India lost by six wickets, there were calls for utilising Pandya as a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021