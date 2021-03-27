Russia reports 8,885 COVID-19 cases, 387 deaths in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 8,885 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 9,167 the day before, taking the tally to 4,510,744, the coronavirus response center said on Saturday. "Over the past day, 8,885 coronavirus cases have been confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 1,062 cases (11.9 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The cumulative case count thus totaled 4,510,744, with the rate of increase at 0.2 percent. The highest daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (1,551), St. Petersburg (749), and the Moscow Region (586).

The death toll has risen by 387, down from 405 the day before, to 97,404. Total recoveries have grown by 10,337 over the given period, down from 10,880 the day before, and reached 4,130,498.

