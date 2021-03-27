Nepal to receive 100,000 more COVID vaccine doses from India
Nepal will receive 100,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India on Saturday.ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 15:34 IST
Nepal will receive 100,000 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines from India on Saturday. "A flight of Air India carrying the vaccines is expected to land Kathmandu this afternoon. The weather condition now plays a pivotal role as there is dense smog in Nepali airspace," a Nepal Official told ANI.
The arrival of the vaccine, however, hangs on the weather condition of Nepal, as dense smog was spotted in Nepali airspace. Earlier this month, Nepal received 348,000 doses of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative.
Under the COVAX allocation, the COVAX facility will deliver 1.92 million vaccine doses to Nepal by the end of May 2021, in support of the Government of Nepal's nation-wide vaccination campaign. (ANI)
