Building callapses in Cairo, 5 dead

Five people died and at least 23 were injured after a 10-story residential building collapsed in Cairo on Saturday, Sputnik News reported.

ANI | Cairo | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Five people died and at least 23 were injured after a 10-story residential building collapsed in Cairo on Saturday, Sputnik News reported. The incident took place in the eastern part of the Egyptian capital in the early hours of the day.

The people who were injured were taken to hospitals, while the search and rescue operation is underway. According to the Al-Ahram newspaper, Cairo's governor, Khaled Abdel Aal, inspected As-Salam International Hospital to check the condition of those who survived the collapse.

Earlier in the day, the news outlet reported that three people had been killed and 23 others injured in the incident. (ANI)

