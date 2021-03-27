Left Menu

PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold delegation-level talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina held delegation-level talks on Saturday.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 27-03-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 18:07 IST
PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold delegation-level talks
PM Narendra Modi holds delegation-level talks with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina held delegation-level talks on Saturday. External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that India India attaches the highest priority to Bangladesh under its Neighbourhood First Policy.

"Reiterating the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh under India's Neighbourhood First Policy! Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are together for bilateral meeting," he said. Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited Orakandi Temple and addressed a gathering. "Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest," he said.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Bangladesh on Friday, is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Entertainment News Roundup: 'No Zoom' Oscars cause backlash, Hollywood media reports; French film director Tavernier dies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran, China sign landmark 25-year cooperation agreement

Foreign ministers from China and Iran, which are both subject to U.S. sanctions, signed a landmark 25-year cooperation agreement on Saturday.Relations between the two countries have now reached the level of strategic partnership and China s...

Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital

Manila and nearby provinces will return to stricter quarantine measures from Monday, a senior official said on Saturday, as the Philippines battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained hospitals.Presidential spokesman Harr...

Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week

A giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging, and a high tide succeed in dislodging it, a Dutch firm working to free the vessel said.The 400-meter 430-yard long Eve...

Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation

Bill Griffin waited more than a year for this moment Newly vaccinated, he embraced his 3-year-old granddaughter for the first time since the pandemic began.She came running right over. I picked her up and gave her a hug. It was amazing, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021