PM Modi, Sheikh Hasina hold delegation-level talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina held delegation-level talks on Saturday. External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet that India India attaches the highest priority to Bangladesh under its Neighbourhood First Policy.

"Reiterating the highest priority India attaches to Bangladesh under India's Neighbourhood First Policy! Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina are together for bilateral meeting," he said. Earlier today, the Prime Minister visited Orakandi Temple and addressed a gathering. "Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own progress. Both the nations want to see stability, love, and peace in the world instead of instability, terror and unrest," he said.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Bangladesh on Friday, is on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country. (ANI)

