Car Bomb Blast in Southern Afghanistan Kills 3, Injures 4 Security Officers

A car bomb explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar killed three security officers and injured four others, an informed source told Sputnik on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-03-2021 19:32 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 19:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 27 (ANI/Sputnik): A car bomb explosion in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar killed three security officers and injured four others, an informed source told Sputnik on Saturday. According to the source close to the Kandahar police chief, a tractor reportedly exploded in the province's Arghistan District, resulting in clashes between the Afghan forces and militants.

The Taliban on its part, accused the government forces of attacking civilians in the central province of Wardak. Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujaheed said one civilian was killed and another was injured, adding that two vehicles were damaged by the security forces. Violence and clashes continue to ravage Afghanistan despite the launch of peace talks in Doha last September. Meanwhile, the Afghan armed forces continue to regularly report on special operations against the Taliban, who now control three-fourths of the Afghan land. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

