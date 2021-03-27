Left Menu

Women in Nepal hike to raise awareness about trafficking, exploitation

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu organized an All-Women Hike at Shivapuri National Park, on Saturday with the theme to build a society free from trafficking and other forms of exploitation against women and children.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-03-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 23:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Embassy of India in Kathmandu organized an All-Women Hike at Shivapuri National Park, on Saturday with the theme to build a society free from trafficking and other forms of exploitation against women and children. "The event is part of ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence," the embassy said in a press release.

'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav' is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of the Indian Republic and the rich history of its people, culture and achievements. Main Curtain Raiser Event of Mahotsav was held on 12 March at Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat wherein, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a freedom march (padayatra) of Padyatris from Sabarmati Ashram culminating at Dandi in Gujarat.

Nepali women drawn from different walks of life participated in the hike along with women officers from the Indian Embassy led by Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya Khampa, Pooja Kwatra, Spouse of Ambassador of India Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra, also took part as a Special Guest of Honour. The Embassy had teamed up with a Nepali NGO 'Maiti Nepal', founded by Padma Shri awardee Anuradha Koirala. 'Maiti Nepal' has done pioneering work in Nepal in the rescue, rehabilitation and mainstreaming of victims of trafficking. Kwatra presented to Koirala, 15 Government of India sponsored scholarships for survivors or their next-of-kin sheltered in 'Maiti Nepal', according to the release.

India will be celebrating its 75th anniversary of Independence on August 15 2022. To mark this momentous milestone, the Government of India has planned a series of events under "AzadiKaAmritMahotsav" that has commenced on March 12, 2021, starting a 75-week countdown to August 2022 and will end post a year on August 15, 2023. (ANI)

