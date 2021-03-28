Left Menu

Vietnam remains outlier to China's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy

Vietnam has remained an outlier to China's fanfare COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy campaign in Southeast Asia as either a rejection of Beijing's vaccine diplomacy or a brewing geopolitical game-changer, according to a report published in Nikkei Asia.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 28-03-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 28-03-2021 21:39 IST
Vietnam remains outlier to China's COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy
Representataive image. Image Credit: ANI

Vietnam has remained an outlier to China's fanfare COVID-19 vaccine diplomacy campaign in Southeast Asia as either a rejection of Beijing's vaccine diplomacy or a brewing geopolitical game-changer, according to a report published in Nikkei Asia. Vietnam, which recently began its inoculation drive, has shied away from China-made vaccines, opting for the vaccine developed by British-Swedish pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca instead.

Dien Luong, who is visiting fellow at ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, wrote in Nikkei Asia: "It could be tempting to interpret Hanoi's current lack of interest as either a wholesale rejection of Beijing's vaccine diplomacy or a brewing geopolitical game-changer." "All of this brings about a sense of deja vu: In 2019, when Vietnam cast China's technology giant Huawei Technologies out of its plans to build fifth-generation cellphone networks, many considered the move geopolitically driven," Luong said.

According to the writer, the real message behind the Huawei ban and China's stalled vaccine diplomacy in Vietnam is much more subtle. China's vaccine diplomacy had failed with Vietnam mainly because of anti-China sentiments among the public, said Nguyen Phuong Linh, associate director with global consultancy firm Control Risks.

"From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virus has been widely reported in Vietnam as originally coming from China. Since then, the anti-China sentiments, which were already strong, have shown no sign of weakening," Linh had said earlier this month. Adding to what Linh said, Luong asserted that China has also failed to assuage fears of the lack of public data surrounding its COVID-19 vaccine.

This comes as Beijing has faced several accusations for spreading a sanitised narrative of its coronavirus handling, and spewing online disinformation about non-Chinese vaccines. Luong believes that all this online disinformation must have not been lost on Vietnamese leaders in a country where anti-China sentiments run deep.

Vietnamese -- along with Filipinos -- currently register the most palpable levels of distrust toward China in Southeast Asia, according to a survey by the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute. "At a time when Vietnamese leaders have continued earning widespread kudos by successfully battling the pandemic, it would be a risky bet to gamble away such otherwise hard-earned public trust on Chinese shots," Luong said.

Gauging Hanoi's motive, Luong said that the move by Vietnam is more about gaining domestic legitimacy than taking an unwavering stance on Chinese vaccines, adding that Vietnamese authorities have recognised ways to play the anti-China card to score points with the public. "In a country that has hardly brooked political demonstrations, Vietnam occasionally greenlighted anti-China protests. In doing so, Hanoi was able to telegraph a stern message regarding Beijing's muscle-flexing exercises in the South China Sea, while at the same time giving Vietnamese nationalists the opportunity to blow off some steam," Luong added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-kyo is back after two years in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up'

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 latest updates, Know more in Detail!

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

Black Clover Episode 170: Will Asta defeat Dark Triads?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pashtun leaders Manzoor Pashteen, Mohsin Dawar arrested in Pakistan

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement PTM leader Manzoor Ahmad Pashtun and Member of the National Assembly MNA Mohsin Dawar were arrested on Sunday by the provincial police in Pakistans Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while they were on way to participate in Pashtu...

Mamata derides Shah's claim of winning 26 out of 30 seats in 1st phase in WB

Deriding Union Home Minister Amit Shahs assertion that the BJP will win 26 of the 30 seats which went to vote in the first phase of West Bengal assembly polls, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Sunday asked did he hacked the EVM...

Paris doctors warn of catastrophic overload of virus cases

Critical care doctors in Paris say surging coronavirus infections could soon overwhelm their ability to care for the sick in the French capitals hospitals, possibly forcing them to choose which patients they have the resources to save.The s...

Rahul dubs AIADMK a BJP 'mask', Stalin asks him to forge national front against saffron party

The ruling AIADMK is a mask of the RSS and BJP and Chief Minister K Palaniswami bowed to saffron party leaders as he indulged in corruption, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Sunday in his campaign in Tamil Nadu for the April 6 Assemb...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021