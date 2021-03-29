Left Menu

New Zealand reports 11 new cases of COVID-19

New Zealand reported 11 new border-related COVID-19 cases in managed isolation and no new community cases on Monday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 29-03-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 08:50 IST
New Zealand reports 11 new cases of COVID-19
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Wellington [New Zealand], March 29 (ANI/Xinhua): New Zealand reported 11 new border-related COVID-19 cases in managed isolation and no new community cases on Monday, said the Ministry of Health in a statement. Of these new cases, one arrived from Italy via Singapore, and 10 arrived in New Zealand on the same flight from India via the United Arab Emirates, which arrived on March 27. Additional testing including Whole Genome Sequencing will be conducted to indicate whether any of the cases are related.

As of 9:00 a.m. Monday morning, a total of 236 of the 272 returnees have now been contacted and 235 have returned negative test results so far. One person has shown a positive result which is classified as a historical infection on the basis of further testing and serology results. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is four, according to the ministry.The total number of active cases in the country is 88, and the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country reached 2,137, the statement said.

The total number of tests processed by New Zealand laboratories to date is 1,887,079, according to the ministry. New Zealand is currently at COVID-19 Alert Level 1 with no restriction on gatherings. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDUULE

National news schedule for Monday, March 29 Coronavirus and vaccine updates NATIONAL -Holi greetings by leaders and other related stories NCR -Stories related to violation of COVID-19 norms -Story on farmers protest on Holi NORTH -Holi-rela...

WRAPUP 1-More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups

Myanmar security forces killed an anti-coup protester and wounded a toddler in fresh violence overnight, media reported on Monday, as activists called on armed ethnic groups in the diverse nation to back their struggle against military rule...

BJP MLA 'thrashed by farmers' in Punjab's Muktsar

A BJP MLA in Punjab was allegedly thrashed and his shirt torn off by a group of farmers at Malout in Muktsar district on Saturday, police said.Abohar MLA Arun Narang had gone to Malout to address a press conference, which was strongly oppos...

Renesas says damage from fire at chip factory worse than first thought

Renesas Electronics Corp now believes damage from a fire at its chip-making plant in northeast Japan was more extensive than first thought, a company spokeswoman said on Monday.The company had initially said 11 machines were damaged in a fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021