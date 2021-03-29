Left Menu

Nepal ambassador extends Holi greetings to India

Nilamber Acharya, ambassador of Nepal to India, on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Holi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 14:05 IST
Nepal ambassador extends Holi greetings to India
Nilamber Acharya, ambassador of Nepal to India, on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Holi.. Image Credit: ANI

Nilamber Acharya, ambassador of Nepal to India, on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of Holi. Nepal Ambassador, along with other staff celebrated the festival of colours at Nepal Embassy in Delhi.

"I extend my best wishes to everyone on Holi. We (India and Nepal) are close friends. There are many cultural similarities between both the countries," ambassador Acharya told ANI. "Holi is a big festival which signifies friendship and unity," he added.

Noting the strong bilateral ties with New Delhi, Acharya earlier this month had said the Himalayan nation draws inspiration from India's democracy. "We (India and Nepal) are close friends. Nepal draws inspiration from India's democracy. The meeting (with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla) reflected the affinity the two countries share with each other," Acharya had said.

Nepal Ambassador made these remarks after his visit to the parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Backlogs from Suez stranding could take months to clear, Maersk says

The stranding of a container ship in the Suez Canal has created disruptions in the global shipping industry that could take weeks and possibly months to clear, shipping group Maersk said.Even when the canal gets reopened, the ripple effects...

FACTBOX-Czech billionaire Kellner's PPF group

The Czech Republics richest man, billionaire Petr Kellner, was killed in a helicopter crash in Alaska, his financial group PPF said on Monday. Kellner built PPF into a wide-ranging investment group whose assets amounted to 44 billion euros ...

IPL 2021: Ashwin, Axar, Hetmyer assemble at Delhi Capitals' team hotel in Mumbai

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, all-rounder Axar Patel and West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer assembled at Delhi Capitals team hotel in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League. The players will be in quarantine for one ...

Increase in balances in accounts of 3 J-K depts due to improper planning, other factors: CAG

There was an increase in accumulated balances in 1,138 bank accounts of three departments in Jammu and Kashmir between 2014 and 2019 due to factors such as improper planning and undisbursed funds for relief or compensation to victims of mil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021