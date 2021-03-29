Left Menu

UK PM announces ease of COVID-19 restrictions, says 'don't risk all progress made'

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions amid the ongoing vaccination roll out in the country.

ANI | London | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 15:01 IST
UK PM announces ease of COVID-19 restrictions, says 'don't risk all progress made'
UK PM Boris Johnson (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions amid the ongoing vaccination roll out in the country. "Today marks the next stage of our roadmap to cautiously ease restrictions in England. As vaccines are being rolled out, it's vital that we don't overdo it and risk all the progress we've made," Prime Minister Johnson tweeted.

From Monday onwards, people can meet in a group of six people or two families can come together to meet up again. People will be allowed at various sports facilities including tennis, basketball, swimming which will be reopened along with other sports as well, he said. The UK PM further said there is no need to stay at home any longer but many restrictions will still remain in place.

"People are advised to work from home if still possible and should avoid unnecessary travel." "In order to restrain the transmission of possible new COVID-19 variants, people of the country won't be allowed to go abroad, he further said.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the country has so far registered 4,347,013 COVID-19 cases and 126,834 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during extended weekend

The recently-released action-packed film Godzilla vs. Kong is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the big screens on last Wednesday, has registered a good first extended weekend. Amid the...

MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows in Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japans biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the countrys largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. Shareholders at...

AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely, according to a draft copy obtained by T...

Soccer-Lewandowski ruled out of Poland's clash with England

Poland suffered a massive blow ahead of this weeks crunch World Cup qualifier away to England when striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out because of a knee injury. Lewandowski injured his right knee just past the hour mark of Sundays vict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021