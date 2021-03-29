Left Menu

N Korea accuses UNSC of 'double standards'

The position of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on missile launches by Pyongyang is a manifestation of a policy of double standards that violates the Asian country's sovereignty and the right to self-defense, Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean foreign ministry official, said on Monday.

ANI | Pyongyang | Updated: 29-03-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 15:23 IST
N Korea accuses UNSC of 'double standards'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The position of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on missile launches by Pyongyang is a manifestation of a policy of double standards that violates the Asian country's sovereignty and the right to self-defense, Jo Chol Su, a senior North Korean foreign ministry official, said on Monday. North Korea has conducted two missile tests in recent days -- two cruise missiles were launched toward the Yellow Sea on March 21 and two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan on March 25.

Though Pyongyang described the tests as a right of a sovereign state to self-defense, the launches sparked concerns among a number of states that requested closed consultations on the matter in the U.S. this coming Tuesday, as reported by Sputnik. "It constitutes a denial of the sovereign state and an apparent double standard that U.S. takes issue, on the basis of the UN 'resolutions' - direct products of the U.S. hostile policy toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) - with the normal activities which fall within the right of our state to self-defense," the director-general of the Department of International Organizations of the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement, issued on Sunday, Sputnik reported.

The diplomat recalled that the UN body remained silent when the United States launched an airstrike in eastern Syria in late February. Neither did the council respond to the United Kingdom's recent announcement that it would make a drastic increase in its nuclear warheads and France's test of a new-generation, multi-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile, as stated by the North Korean official. "The United Nations Security Council does not have a single record of having questioned or discussed such acts. It is indeed preposterous that such countries spearheading the moves to undermine global peace and stability are picking on our self-defensive measure," the statement read.

According to the official, if the UN continues to use a double standard policy, it will only contribute to the aggravation of the situation and confrontation, not dialogue, on the Korean peninsula. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Godzilla vs. Kong' fares well at Indian box office, mints Rs 28.96 crores during extended weekend

The recently-released action-packed film Godzilla vs. Kong is proving to be a major force to reckon with at the Indian box office. The film, which hit the big screens on last Wednesday, has registered a good first extended weekend. Amid the...

MUFG, Sumitomo face climate votes at AGMs as activism grows in Japan

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Japans biggest bank, and Sumitomo Corp, one of the countrys largest trading houses, are being targeted with climate resolutions from activist shareholders at their annual shareholder meetings. Shareholders at...

AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID

A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is extremely unlikely, according to a draft copy obtained by T...

Soccer-Lewandowski ruled out of Poland's clash with England

Poland suffered a massive blow ahead of this weeks crunch World Cup qualifier away to England when striker Robert Lewandowski was ruled out because of a knee injury. Lewandowski injured his right knee just past the hour mark of Sundays vict...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021