Left Menu

Number of COVID-19 deaths could have been mitigated in US, says former Trump official

Former US President Donald Trump's administration's pandemic response was riddled with dysfunction and the discord, untruths and infighting most likely had cost many lives, said Trump's former pandemic official adding that the deaths could have been mitigated or decreased substantially.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-03-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 18:26 IST
Number of COVID-19 deaths could have been mitigated in US, says former Trump official
Former US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

Former US President Donald Trump's administration's pandemic response was riddled with dysfunction and the discord, untruths and infighting most likely had cost many lives, said Trump's former pandemic official adding that the deaths could have been mitigated or decreased substantially. In an interview with CNN, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former President's coronavirus response coordinator, revealed that she received a "very uncomfortable" and "very difficult" phone call from Trump after speaking publicly about the spread of Covid-19 while serving in the former President's administration.

"It was a CNN report in August that got horrible pushback. That was a very difficult time, because everybody in the White House was upset with that interview and the clarity that I brought about the epidemic," Birx told CNN. "I got called by the President (Trump)," Birx continued. "It was very uncomfortable, very direct and very difficult to hear." She added: "I would say it was a very uncomfortable conversation."

In addition to disclosing the phone call with Trump, Birx revealed that the number of coronavirus deaths could have been "decreased substantially" if cities and states across the country had aggressively applied the lessons of the first surge toward mitigation last spring, potentially preventing the surges that followed. "I look at it this way. The first time we have an excuse," Birx said. "There were about a hundred thousand deaths that came from that original surge. All of the rest of them, in my mind, could have been mitigated or decreased substantially."

According to The New York Times, when asked if she was being censored by the administration, she said, "Clearly someone was blocking me from doing it... My understanding was I could not be national because the president might see it." NYT further reported that several of the officials, including Dr. Anthony S. Fauci -- who unlike the others is a career scientist and is now advising President Joe Biden -- blamed China, where the virus was first detected, for not being open enough with the United States.

Several, including Dr. Redfield and Admiral Giroir, said early stumbles with testing and the attitude within the White House that testing made Trump look bad by driving up the number of case reports were "a serious problem in the administration's response." The United States continues to be the worst affected country by the pandemic, which is currently recorded over 30 million coronavirus cases and over 540,000 deaths due to the pathogen. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Slovak Prime Minister Matovic offers to swap places with Finance Minister Heger

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Severe heat wave in Delhi. At 40.1 deg C, city records highest temperature in March since 1945: IMD.

Severe heat wave in Delhi. At 40.1 deg C, city records highest temperature in March since 1945 IMD....

Russia reviews request to register one-shot Sputnik-Light vaccine against COVID-19 - TASS

Russias health ministry has received a formal application to register the one-shot Sputnik-Light version of its COVID-19 vaccine for use, the TASS news agency reported on Monday.Russia said last week that it had completed clinical trials fo...

Canal service provider says container ship in Suez set free

A canal service provider says that workers have successfully set free a colossal container ship that for nearly a week has been stuck sideways across the Suez Canal, one of the worlds most crucial arteries for trade. Leth Agencies said that...

Congress's Randeep Surjewala alleges secret understanding between Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, PM Modi

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Monday alleged that Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan seems to have a secret understanding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is probably why no FIR has been registered against the CM in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021