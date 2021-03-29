459 people killed in Myanmar as military junta continues crackdown on protests

At least 459 people have been killed across Myanmar as the military junta continued to crackdown on peaceful protests. "As violence continues to intensify in Myanmar with the military using deadly violence against anti-coup protesters, 459 people have been killed since the takeover on February 1," according to Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP).

People on Monday took to the streets in Kachin State and Sagaing Region in the country's north, as well as in Dawei in the south, with many making a three-finger salute, Kyodo News reported citing local media. In an area controlled by an ethnic minority group in the eastern state of Kayin, about 3,000 people fled for neighboring Thailand on Sunday following airstrikes by the military, Kyodo News reported.

On Saturday, as many as 114 civilians were killed across Myanmar since the coup. Among those killed is a 13-year-old who was shot in her house after the junta's armed forces opened fire in residential areas of Meikhtila. On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency while detaining civilian leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup triggered mass protests which were met by the junta's deadly violence. (ANI)

