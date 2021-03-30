Left Menu

Kuwait reports 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, 229,550 in total

The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Monday 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 229,550.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kuwait City [Kuwait], March 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The Kuwaiti Health Ministry reported on Monday 1,251 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 229,550.

The ministry also announced 12 more deaths, taking the death toll to 1,298, while the tally of recoveries rose by 1,346 to 213,942. A total of 14,310 coronavirus patients are receiving treatment, including 244 in the intensive care units.

The Kuwaiti government has shortened the curfew by one hour, from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m., and allowed walk inside residential areas from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. (ANI/Xinhua)

