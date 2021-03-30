Left Menu

Hundreds protest outside Chinese consulate in Adelaide against rights abuse in Xinjiang

Hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Adelaide to protest against human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

ANI | Adelaide | Updated: 30-03-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 08:36 IST
Hundreds protest outside Chinese consulate in Adelaide against rights abuse in Xinjiang
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered outside the Chinese consulate in Adelaide to protest against human rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang. Social media users shared videos and photos of fiery visuals outside the newly-constructed Chinese consulate here, where people chanted slogans and raised East Turkestan flags.

Adelaide houses the largest Uyghur population in Australia, which has raised fears of Chinese spying. Several people have protested against the opening of the Chinese consulate due to national security fears.

"China's new bloated consulate in Adelaide poses a clear security threat to our naval shipbuilding projects and SA based defence industries. It should never have been opened and must be closed. Australia's national security has to come first," tweeted Rex Patrick, an Independent Senator from South Australia. China has been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims. They have been accused of sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination.

Beijing, on the other hand, has vehemently denied that human rights abuses in Xinjiang while reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have surfaced, highlighting the Chinese Communist Party's brutal crackdown on the ethnic community. Since 2017, a massive political 'reeducation' campaign against Uyghurs and other groups have been carried out by the government in Xinjiang, with scholars estimating that over a million people detained in camps, some transferred to prison and others pressured to work in factories, according to a report from Washington Post.

Last week, the United States, the UK and Canada had slammed China for human rights violations and abuses against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang."We, the Foreign Ministers of Canada and the United Kingdom, and the United States Secretary of State, are united in our deep and ongoing concern regarding China's human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang," stated a joint statement released by the US State Department. The ministers took coordinated action on measures, in parallel to measures by the European Union, in a bid to send a clear message about the human rights violations and abuses in Xinjiang.

The massive human rights violation against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang has become a key point of discussion in the international community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's death toll since military coup on February 1 crosses 500

With the Myanmar militarys increasingly brutal crackdown continuing against peaceful protests, the death toll since the February 1 coup in the country has crossed 500. As of 29 March, 510 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup, ...

IMF board approves $312.4 mln credit facility for Madagascar

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a 312.4 million extended credit facility arrangement for Madagascar to help it cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related shocks, the fund said.The COVID-19...

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

President Joe Biden and a top health official warned that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a fourth surge of COVID-1...

Stepping up Myanmar coup penalties, US suspends trade deal

The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country after a February 1 coup followed by a violent crackdown on protests.The military overthrew the elected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021