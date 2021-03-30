Left Menu

One dead, 7 injured in gas blast in Tatarstan apartment block

One person was killed and seven others were injured in a gas explosion in an apartment block in the city of Zelenodolsk in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-03-2021 08:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 08:50 IST
One dead, 7 injured in gas blast in Tatarstan apartment block
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], March 30 (ANI/Sputnik): One person was killed and seven others were injured in a gas explosion in an apartment block in the city of Zelenodolsk in the Russian republic of Tatarstan, the Emergencies Ministry said in a statement. "According to updated information, seven people were injured, one was killed," the ministry said.

Earlier, regional emergencies services said several apartments had collapsed in a nine-story building in Zelenodolsk after a gas blast. Regional investigators said they considered a household gas leak as the main cause of the explosion. A criminal case was opened.

A regional Health Ministry spokesman told Sputnik that five people had been hospitalized after the incident. A source familiar with the situation told Sputnik that a suicide attempt could have been the cause of the gas blast.

"Among the versions of what happened, we are considering, among other things, an attempt to commit suicide by one of the residents of the apartment block," the source said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's death toll since military coup on February 1 crosses 500

With the Myanmar militarys increasingly brutal crackdown continuing against peaceful protests, the death toll since the February 1 coup in the country has crossed 500. As of 29 March, 510 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup, ...

IMF board approves $312.4 mln credit facility for Madagascar

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a 312.4 million extended credit facility arrangement for Madagascar to help it cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and climate-related shocks, the fund said.The COVID-19...

Biden, CDC director warn of virus rebound if nation lets up

President Joe Biden and a top health official warned that too many Americans are declaring virus victory too quickly, appealing for mask requirements and other restrictions to be maintained or restored to stave off a fourth surge of COVID-1...

Stepping up Myanmar coup penalties, US suspends trade deal

The United States on Monday suspended a trade deal with Myanmar until a democratic government is restored in the Southeast Asian country after a February 1 coup followed by a violent crackdown on protests.The military overthrew the elected ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021