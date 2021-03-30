Left Menu

Myanmar's death toll since military coup on February 1 crosses 500

With the Myanmar military's increasingly brutal crackdown continuing against peaceful protests, the death toll since the February 1 coup in the country has crossed 500.

ANI | Nayipyitaw | Updated: 30-03-2021 10:14 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 10:14 IST
Myanmar's death toll since military coup on February 1 crosses 500
Protests continue in Myanmar despite the military's brutal crackdown (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

With the Myanmar military's increasingly brutal crackdown continuing against peaceful protests, the death toll since the February 1 coup in the country has crossed 500. "As of 29 March, 510 people are now confirmed killed by this junta coup," said the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP), a non-profit organisation, in a daily briefing yesterday.

The AAPP yesterday documented 51 more people who were killed during the anti-coup protests, including 14 on Monday and 37 on previous days. The deaths include children, women, youth and civilians. "As of March 29, a total of 2,574 people are detained in relation to the attempted military coup on February 1, of them 37 are sentenced. A further 120 people have been issued arrest warrants," it said.

Fifty-eight days have passed since the military forcefully overthrew a democratically elected government, and the situation in Myanmar continues to deteriorate, with violent and unprovoked shootings on civilians and even children. On Monday, the military junta also opened fire on people who were attending a funeral in Taunggyi for those who had previously died. According to AAPP, the junta has even threatened to burn down neighbourhoods if people continued to protest against the military government.

Despite worldwide condemnation and calls for stopping the hostile rule, the military has carried on with its brutal suppression of dissent against the coup. In the deadliest day since the coup, at least 114 protesters were killed by the junta on Saturday, including a 13-year-old who was shot in her house after the armed forces opened fire in residential areas of Meikhtila.

This incident was widely condemned by the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and other countries. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday announced the immediate suspension of all US trade engagement with Myanmar under the 2013 Trade and Investment Framework Agreement until the return of a democratically elected government.

Nearly 3,000 villagers from Myanmar's southeastern Karen state escaped to Thailand on Sunday after the army conducted air attacks on an area held by an ethnic group, reported Sky News. On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency while detaining civilian leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup triggered mass protests which were met by the junta's deadly violence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK wants to vaccinate all adults before sharing vaccine with other countries

British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday that Britain was focused on vaccinating the whole of its adult population before it would be able to provide surplus shots to others such as Ireland....

PM Modi attacks ruling LDF and opposition UDF at poll rally in Kerala's Palakkad, alleging match-fixing by two fronts. PTI TGB ROH ROH

PM Modi attacks ruling LDF and opposition UDF at poll rally in Keralas Palakkad, alleging match-fixing by two fronts. PTI TGB ROH ROH...

Whitehat Jr partners EnduroSat to offer students learning opportunities related to space

Ed-tech firm WhiteHat Jr on Tuesday announced a collaborative partnership with satellite company EnduroSat, a move that will facilitate applied science opportunities for students.The collaboration between WhiteHat Jr and EnduroSat will faci...

China approves changes to Hong Kong election laws

Chinas top legislature approved amendments to Hong Kongs constitution on Tuesday that will give Beijing more control over the make-up of the citys legislature. The Standing Committee of the National Peoples Congress passed the amendments on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021