Left Menu

India condoles demise of Madagascar's former President Didier Ratsiraka

Madagascar's former President Didier Ratsiraka, who had contributed significantly to advancing India-Madagascar relations during his presidency, passed away in Antananarivo on Sunday at the age of 84.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 30-03-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 12:06 IST
India condoles demise of Madagascar's former President Didier Ratsiraka
Indian envoy Abhay Kumar with former Madagascar President Didier Ratsiraka.. Image Credit: ANI

Madagascar's former President Didier Ratsiraka, who had contributed significantly to advancing India-Madagascar relations during his presidency, passed away in Antananarivo on Sunday at the age of 84. Ratsiraka was President of Madagascar from 1975 to 1993 and from 1997 to 2002. He had visited India in 1980 on a bilateral state visit and in 1983 to participate in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit, according to a press statement.

"Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of the former President Didier Ratsiraka today morning. His immense contribution to strengthening India-Madagascar relations will be fondly remembered. My deepest condolences to his family, the people and Govt. of Madagascar," tweeted India's Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar on March 28. Ratsiraka was a champion of the NAM movement and admired Indira Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi. Two different streets in the centre of Antananarivo carry the name of Indira Gandhi and Mahatma Gandhi, the statement said.

Madagascar declared a day of mourning in the honour of passing away of the former President. He was buried at the National Mausoleum at a ceremony held in Iavoloha presidential palace in Madagascar yesterday which was attended by President Andry Rajoelina, Ministers and the diplomatic community in Antananarivo. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Some medical experts unconvinced about holding Tokyo Games

The Tokyo Olympics open in under four months, and the torch relay has begun to crisscross Japan with 10,000 runners. Organizers say they are mitigating the risks, but some medical experts arent convinced.It is best to not hold the Olympics ...

HC dismisses ITBP official’s plea to stall transfer on pretext of wife’s mental health

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a plea by an ITBP constable seeking to stall his transfer to Ladakh on the pretext that his wife was suffering from depression and was a threat to their infant son.The high court noted the conclusion of th...

German industrial union, employers reach pay agreement

Germanys biggest industrial union and employers on Tuesday reached a deal that will give workers a one-time corona bonus and envisions an extra annual payment starting next year.The deal between employers and the IG Metall union was reached...

Part two of 'Lucifer' S5 to debut on Netflix in May

Netflix has announced that Lucifer will return with the second half of season five on May 28.The streamer posted the announcement on Twitter with a photo of Tom Ellis Lucifer and Lauren Germans Detective Chloe Decker.We know that more episo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021