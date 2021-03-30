Trump launches official website of 45th US President

Former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump on Monday announced the launch of 'the official website of the 45th President of the United States'. The website is meant to allow supporters to request their participation in events, submit letters and ask for personalised greetings, The Hill reported.

According to a brief statement from Trump's office, the former first couple is "continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people" and looks forward to staying in touch. The website, called 45office.com, contains a page summarising the Trumps' time in the White House as well as another page where supporters can submit comments to the former president, reported The Hill.

"Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country -- and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace," reads a message on the website's homepage. This comes after Trump was banned from social media platforms Twitter and Facebook following the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6 this year.

Trump established his official post-presidency office in Florida earlier this year, but he has been largely silent about future plans amid swirling speculation that he may run for office again in 2024. (ANI)

