Inbee Park gains 21st LPGA career victory at KIA Classic

"Golf Empress" Inbee Park (33) won the championship with "Wire to Wire" at the LPGA Tournament, held first time this year.

Samsung C&T (Photo/Newsis). Image Credit: ANI

"Golf Empress" Inbee Park (33) won the championship with "Wire to Wire" at the LPGA Tournament, held first time this year. Inbee Park won the 4th round of the LPGA Tour KIA Classic ($1.8 million in prize money) held at Aviara Golf Club (par 72, 6,609 yards) in Carlsbad, California, the USA on Mar 29 (Korean time).

Inbee Park, who recorded a total of 14 under-par and 274 shots, reached the top with a five-stroke hitting second place, Amy Olsen and Lexy Thompson (US, 9-under par 279). The winning prize was $270,000 (approximately 35.5 million won). Inbee Park achieved a wire-to-wire victory by maintaining the single lead throughout the 1st to 4th rounds. This is the first time that Inbee Park has won the Wire-to-Wire Championship without ever giving up her co-leader.

This championship is Inbee Park's 21st personal victory since the ISPS Handa Australian Women's Open last February. By adding 4 wins, Se-ri Park (44, retired) will tie up with 25 wins, the record of the most wins on the Korean LPGA Tour.

In the KIA Classic, she finished runner-up three times in 2010, 2016, and 2019, and reached the top for the first time this year, marking her 11th appearance.

