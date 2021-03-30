India, Australia hold talks on disarmament, non-proliferation, export control

The sixth round of India-Australia Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held virtually on Tuesday, wherein the two sides discussed contemporary issues of mutual interest. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both the countries exchanged views on issues in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and strategic export control.

The dialogue facilitated enhanced mutual understanding and appreciation of national perspectives and global developments on non-proliferation and disarmament issues that will contribute to the India- Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the MEA statement said. Last month, India and Japan had exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and export control.

The exchange of views took place during the ninth round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control held in a virtual format. (ANI)

