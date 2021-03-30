Left Menu

India, Australia hold talks on disarmament, non-proliferation, export control

The sixth round of India-Australia Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held virtually on Tuesday, wherein the two sides discussed contemporary issues of mutual interest.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:30 IST
India, Australia hold talks on disarmament, non-proliferation, export control
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The sixth round of India-Australia Dialogue on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control was held virtually on Tuesday, wherein the two sides discussed contemporary issues of mutual interest. According to a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), both the countries exchanged views on issues in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and strategic export control.

The dialogue facilitated enhanced mutual understanding and appreciation of national perspectives and global developments on non-proliferation and disarmament issues that will contribute to the India- Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, the MEA statement said. Last month, India and Japan had exchanged views on a range of contemporary issues of mutual interest in the areas of nuclear, chemical, biological disarmament and non-proliferation, conventional weapons, outer space security and export control.

The exchange of views took place during the ninth round of India-Japan Consultations on Disarmament, Non-Proliferation and Export Control held in a virtual format. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Asian countries scramble for vaccine suppliesSeveral Asian countries scrambled to find alternative sources for COVID-19 inoculations on Tuesday after export restrictions by manufac...

Details of over 10 crore Mobikwik users on sale on dark web: Report

Personal details of 11 crore Mobikwik users were up for sale on the dark web, according to an independent security researcher Rajshekhar Rajaharia.The self-proclaimed security researcher disclosed the data breach initially in February 2021,...

BHEL bags Rs 400 cr order from Indian Oil Corporation

State-run engineering firm BHEL has bagged an order worth Rs 400 crore for setting up a sulphur recovery unit at Indian Oils Paradip Refinery in Odisha.Against stiff international competitive bidding ICB, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited BH...

Soccer-Salah says no team suffers more without fans than Liverpool

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah says his side will miss the lack of supporters more than Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final tie, adding he no longer bears a grudge against Sergio Ramos for injuring him in the 2018 final. Li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021