Ethiopia reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases

Ethiopia registered 1,982 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 202,545 as of Monday evening, according to the Health Ministry.

ANI | Addis Ababa | Updated: 30-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 14:49 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], March 30 (ANI/Xinhua): Ethiopia registered 1,982 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 202,545 as of Monday evening, according to the Health Ministry. Meanwhile, 24 new deaths from the coronavirus were reported across the country, bringing the national death toll to 2,825, the ministry said.

A total of 867 people recovered from the virus during the same period, taking the national count to 155,190, it added. Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, has so far reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the East Africa region and has the fourth largest COVID-19 caseload in Africa.

Ethiopia currently has some 44,528 active COVID-19 cases, of which 795 are said to be under severe health conditions, the ministry said. The latest figures from the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases accounted for about 5 per cent of the African continent's total confirmed cases.

The East African nation has so far conducted 2,340,575 COVID-19 tests, including 7,840 tests in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. Ethiopia started COVID-19 vaccine jabs recently after the country received its first 2.2 million COVID-19 vaccines from COVAX, which is said to play a crucial role in the East African country's fight to stop the spread of the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

