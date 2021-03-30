Left Menu

Jaishankar, Tajikistan President discussed prevailing situation in Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed the expansion of ties with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and the present situation prevailing in Afghanistan.

ANI | Dushanbe | Updated: 30-03-2021 19:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 19:45 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and President Emomali Rahmon . Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday discussed the expansion of ties with Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon and the present situation prevailing in Afghanistan. "Thank President @EmomaliRahmon of Tajikistan for receiving me. Conveyed the greetings of President Kovind & PM Modi. Discussed expanding our bilateral economic and development cooperation. Appreciated his assessment of the Afghan situation," the external affairs minister wrote in a tweet.

Jaishankar in another tweet said that he had "A good meeting" with Deputy Prime Minister & Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi of Kazakhstan. "Useful review of our bilateral and international cooperation," he wrote. Speaking at the conference, Jaishankar noted that the last few months had witnessed an escalation in targeted killings of civil society, adding that 2020 marked a 45 per cent increase in civilian casualties in Afghanistan over 2019. He called on the conference members to press for an immediate reduction in the violence leading to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire.

"For a durable peace in Afghanistan, what we need is a genuine 'double peace', that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. It requires harmonizing the interests of all, both within and around that country. India has been supportive of all the efforts being made to accelerate the dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban, including intra-Afghan negotiations," he said. Jaishankar is currently on a three-day visit to Tajikistan. He attended the conference at the joint invitation of his counterparts from Afghanistan and Tajikistan. (ANI)

