Left Menu

New COVID-19 wave 'lies in wait' in Syria: UN Chief

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that another coronavirus wave is expected to hit war-torn Syria as community transmission of the virus is likely to continue in 2021.

ANI | New York | Updated: 30-03-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 21:41 IST
New COVID-19 wave 'lies in wait' in Syria: UN Chief
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], March 30 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Tuesday that another coronavirus wave is expected to hit war-torn Syria as community transmission of the virus is likely to continue in 2021. "The pandemic has put further strains on the health sector. And another COVID-19 wave lies in wait," Guterres said during his briefing to the UN General Assembly on the situation in the country.

"Although COVAX vaccinations are planned to begin across Syria in the coming weeks, distribution of these initial vaccines will continue through 2021. As a result, community transmission of COVID-19 is anticipated to continue in the present year," he said. The most vulnerable people, particularly those living in densely populated refugee camps, will suffer the most, Guterres said.

Additionally, he said, thousands of cases in Syria go unconfirmed because of the "dangerously low" testing rates and only 58 percent of the country's hospitals being fully functional. Guterres also noted that in the coming weeks, the COVAX facility will deliver the first batch of one million vaccine doses, covering around 3 percent of Syria's population. Some 100,000 doses of those will be delivered to northeast Syria, and 224,000 are allocated for the northwest.

According to Johns Hopkins University, Syria has so far reported 18,638 coronavirus cases, with 1,247 related deaths. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros

Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday. The United States, the European Unio...

New excise policy in Delhi aimed at increasing AAP's political funding: BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the Aam Aadmi Party.In a statement, Gupta said the...

UP: Schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 4

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended to April 4 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8, according to an official.Earlier, the state government had shut schools for students up to...

LinkedIn embraces global trend for gender pronouns option on profiles

Adds Canada to par one, corrects number of countries in pars two and 11 By Hugo GreenhalghLONDON, March 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Professional networking site LinkedIn will let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021