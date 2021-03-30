Left Menu

Imran Khan responds to PM Modi's letter says Pakistan also desires 'peaceful relations'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings for Pakistan Day saying that people of his country also "desire peaceful and cooperative relations."

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings for Pakistan Day saying that people of his country also "desire peaceful and cooperative relations." Prime Minister Modi had written to Khan on March 23 extending greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Day.

"As a neighbouring country, India desires cordial relations with people of Pakistan, for this environment of trust, devoid of terror and hostility is imperative," PM Modi had written. "Thank you for your letter conveying greetings on Pakistan Day. The people of Pakistan commemorate this Day by paying tribute to the wisdom and foresight of our founding fathers in envisioning an independent, sovereign state where they could live in freedom and realise their full potential," Geo News reported quoting Khan's letter.

Khan in his letter said: "The people of Pakistan also desire peaceful, cooperative relations with all neighbours, including India. We are convinced that durable peace and stability in South Asia is contingent upon resolving all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, in particular, the Jammu and Kashmir dispute." The Pakistan Prime Minister also extended his best wishes for the people of India in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pakistan Day is celebrated annually on March 23 to mark the Lahore Resolution. The Lahore Resolution, which is also called Pakistan Resolution, passed on March 23, 1940, is considered a major milestone in the struggle for an independent Muslim state which was later called Pakistan.

Last week, Prime Minister Modi had wished Imran Khan a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "Best wishes to Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI for a speedy recovery from COVID-19," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

