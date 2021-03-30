Left Menu

India, being major power, must be part of Afghan peace process: Envoy

Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Tuesday said that India, being a major power in the region, should be a part of the Afghan peace process at various forums as the country is suffering from international terrorism.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 22:06 IST
India, being major power, must be part of Afghan peace process: Envoy
Farid Mamundzay, Envoy of Afghanistan to India speaking exclusively to ANI on Tuesday. Image Credit: ANI

Afghanistan Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay on Tuesday said that India, being a major power in the region, should be a part of the Afghan peace process at various forums as the country is suffering from international terrorism. He further told ANI that it is imperative that foreign support must end for terrorist entities.

"India is an important partner to Afghanistan... We want India to be a part of all those forums and talks where peace is discussed. The peace of Afghanistan impacts India as well... India has adopted a principled position in the Afghan peace process. We would want India's presence in those forums," the Afghanistan envoy said while speaking exclusively to ANI. On the subject of foreign governments -- particularly Pakistan -- supporting terror activities in Afghanistan, the Ambassador said that unless the funding for terrorist entities stops whether in or beyond the region, the conflict in the war-ravaged country would continue.

"Our President had made it clear that unless foreign support stops for terrorist entities, whether in the region or beyond, the conflict would continue. Afghans have suffered the most, it's not a civil war in Afghanistan, it's international terrorism... Wherever it may be coming from, we want all those non-state actors to stop the bloodshed, stop killing Afghans and stop destabilising the region," Envoy said. Speaking on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's remarks at the 9th Heart of Asia Ministerial Conference, the envoy said that Kabul was expecting the violence to drop after the agreement was made by the United States and the Taliban. "Sadly, the level of violence hasn't dropped to the extent that common Afghans were expecting," he said.

He said that the Government of Afghanistan and India have a common position and concerns on security in Afghanistan. "We require assurances and guarantees that this peace process would deliver on the expectation of Afghan people and would ensure a safer Afghanistan and a safer broader region," he added.

When asked about his stance on New Delhi backing the UN-backed ceasefire, Mamundzay said that it was a "very principled-position from India". "India wants a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan -- we are grateful for that position, India is supporting the Afghan government and the Afghan people. The violence has to be stopped and dramatically reduced," he said.

Mamundzay also welcomed the ceasefire between India and Pakistan stating that Kabul wants a peaceful neighbourhood where prosperity and tranquillity exists. "Nobody benefits from insecurity and instability. We welcome the developments that welcome a larger and positive impact on the security of the broader region... We hope that the developments last for long," he added. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaking at the Heart of Asia - Istanbul Process conference here on Tuesday highlighted the need for 'double peace' - peace in and around Afghanistan, while stressing the importance of negotiating in good faith to reach a political solution.

Speaking at the conference, Jaishankar noted that the last few months had witnessed an escalation in targeted killings of civil society, adding that 2020 marked a 45 per cent increase in civilian casualties in Afghanistan over 2019. He called on the conference members to press for an immediate reduction in the violence leading to a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. "For a durable peace in Afghanistan, what we need is a genuine 'double peace', that is, peace within Afghanistan and peace around Afghanistan. It requires harmonizing the interests of all, both within and around that country. India has been supportive of all the efforts being made to accelerate the dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban, including intra-Afghan negotiations," he said.

The Doha agreement was signed in February 2020 between the Taliban and United States with an aim to end the 18-year old conflict in Afghanistan. The agreement calls for a full US withdrawal from Afghanistan if the terror group upholds counterterrorism commitments such as denying safe haven to al Qaeda.

Meanwhile, the Taliban warned the United States on Friday against defying a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan, promising a "reaction" though failing to specify exactly what it would be. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Malaysia's AirAsia posts record quarterly loss

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Announces Restructuring Of Sadara Chemical Senior Debt Financing

A Neat Way to Generate Traffic from Social Media - Go Traffic Review

Health News Roundup: Kono says inoculation pace to accelerate; Johnson urges caution as some lockdown measures ease and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Data withheld from WHO team probing COVID-19 origins in China - Tedros

Data was withheld from World Health Organization investigators who travelled to China to research the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tuesday. The United States, the European Unio...

New excise policy in Delhi aimed at increasing AAP's political funding: BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta on Tuesday hit out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government over the new excise policy and alleged that it was only meant to increase political funding to the Aam Aadmi Party.In a statement, Gupta said the...

UP: Schools for students up to Class 8 shut till April 4

Amid a spike in coronavirus cases, the Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday extended to April 4 the closure of all schools for students up to Class 8, according to an official.Earlier, the state government had shut schools for students up to...

LinkedIn embraces global trend for gender pronouns option on profiles

Adds Canada to par one, corrects number of countries in pars two and 11 By Hugo GreenhalghLONDON, March 30 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Professional networking site LinkedIn will let users add their preferred gender pronouns to accounts in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021