Qatar reports 720 new COVID-19 cases, 179,184 in total

Doha [Qatar], March 30 (ANI/Xinhua): The Qatari Health Ministry on Tuesday announced 720 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 179,184, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Meanwhile, 412 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 163,684, while the fatalities increased by three to 289, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.

A total of 1,727,398 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far, while the total number of vaccine doses administered is 790,676. (ANI/Xinhua)

