France hopeful to see de-escalation along LAC: Envoy Emmanuel Lenain

Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India on Tuesday said that France hopes to see a de-escalation and full disengagement along the line of actual control.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 30-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2021 23:45 IST
Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India speaking to ANI. Image Credit: ANI

By Ankur Sharma Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India on Tuesday said that France hopes to see a de-escalation and full disengagement along the line of actual control.

"We are hopeful to see de-escalation. We feel that no country has the right to push Fait accompli policy. We hope disengagement can be properly done and we go back via regular settlements and discussions in keeping with international law," he said while speaking exclusively to ANI. The Envoy added that France is hoping for a prompt settlement in the region.

Speaking on the recent ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, he said that Paris "looks at everything which is lessening the tensions as a good thing. We believe that any settlement or progress can be made through bilateral exchanges between India and Pakistan." The Ambassador of France to India said that New Delhi and Paris would play a major role in maintaining peace and stability across the Indo-Pacific region. "We want to work together to enforce our values, commitment for a free and open Indo-Pacific region... Every day, our cooperation is getting stronger," he said.

The Ambassador was in Kochi and boarded Tonnerre ship which will be making port call. Two French Navy ships, the Tonnerre and the Surcouf will make a port call in Kochi from March 30 to April 1. Following the port call, the two warships will sail to the Bay of Bengal to take part in the France-led joint naval exercise, La Perouse, which will bring together the navies from India, Australia, Japan, and the United States from April 5-7.

Earlier today, Army chief General MM Naravane said that India did not lose even an inch of its territory during its months-long standoff with China in Eastern Ladakh. He added that since the disengagement process kicked off last month, there has been relative peace in the region."We have not lost out on any territory, we are where we were before this whole thing started...Not an inch of land has been lost," General Naravane said while speaking to ANI on India-China disengagement in Ladakh.

The disengagement process from both the north and south banks of Pangong Lake was completed by the two nations and further disengagement is underway at other friction points. The armies of both India and China have agreed to disengagement in a few areas and military troops have also been removed to maintain a status of pre-face-off that happened last year. India and China have had a stand-off along the LAC since April-May last year due to actions of the Chinese Army and have held several rounds of military and diplomatic talks. (ANI)

