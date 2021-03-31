Left Menu

India provides 25,000 'Made in India' vaccine doses to Palestine

India has supplied a consignment of 25,000 doses of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine to Palestine.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2021 09:00 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 09:00 IST
India has been supplying coronavirus vaccines to countries around the world. (ANI photo) . Image Credit: ANI

India has supplied a consignment of 25,000 doses of 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccine to Palestine. "Reaching Ramallah. Made in India vaccines arrive in Palestine," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 25,000 vaccines have been given to Palestine.

Palestine, which has a population of 46.9 lakh people, has reported 2,40,000 cases of coronavirus. Over 2,600 people have died due to the infection in Palestine. On March 17, the United Nations provided the State of Palestine the first shipment of 37,440 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and 24,000 doses of the Astra Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine from COVAX facility as part of the first wave allocation.

India has been supplying coronavirus vaccines to countries around the world under the Vaccine Maitri initiative. New Delhi has provided vaccines to over 75 countries. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, over 640.66 lakh doses of vaccines have been provided by India to other countries so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

