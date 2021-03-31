Left Menu

US rights commission calls on Pakistan to repeal blasphemy laws

USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore has asked Pakistan to repeal its blasphemy laws following a local court's decision to order a police probe against the organisers of a march marking International Women's Day over allegations they committed blasphemy.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 31-03-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 11:13 IST
US rights commission calls on Pakistan to repeal blasphemy laws
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore has asked Pakistan to repeal its blasphemy laws following a local court's decision to order a police probe against the organisers of a march marking International Women's Day over allegations they committed blasphemy. "Pakistan couldn't even take a break on International Women's Day from its draconian blasphemy laws. What a shame to the wonderful Pakistani people. USCIRF calls once again on #Pakistan to repeal its blasphemy laws," said US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) Commissioner to Tuesday (local time).

This comes after a Pakistani court directed authorities to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers of this year's Aurat March in Islamabad for allegedly displaying "obscene posters" and making sacrilegious remarks against religious personalities. Last Saturday, a local court in Karachi directed the police to record the statement of an applicant and, if any cognisable offence was made out, then register an FIR against the organisers of the march in Islamabad, Pakistan's Dawn newspaper reported.

The Aurat March is an annually-held demonstration, organised in various cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Karachi, Islamabad and Peshawar to observe International Women's Day. Aurat March, which started in 2018, is carried out every year on International Womens' Day to highlight atrocities against women.

Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari earlier this week had called the misuse of blasphemy laws to target Aurat March organisers as 'regrettable'. Bilawal's comments came during a meeting with organisers of the Aurat March's Karachi chapter following a flurry of hate, threats of violence, and intimidation against women, the transgender community, and non-binary folks protesting against oppression on International Women's Day, according to Geo News.

In December 2020, USCIRF published a report on 'Violating Rights: Enforcing the World's Blasphemy Laws', which examines the enforcement of blasphemy laws worldwide. This report found that the country with the most cases of state-enforced blasphemy laws was Pakistan, with 184 cases identified between 2014-2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris mayor calls for schools to be closed to rein in COVID-19

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said on Wednesday that schools should be closed to rein in the spread of the COVID-19 virus, speaking ahead of possible new restrictive measures to be announced later in the day by the government.I think the schools...

One year on, Australian uniforms unveiled for Tokyo Olympics

The topical color was yellow on Wednesday. The plan is to convert that to gold.Olympic champion and rugby sevens player Charlotte Caslick was one of 10 Australian athletes who unveiled their Olympic team uniforms at a launch with the iconic...

Facebook to curb hate speech as Indian states go to polls

Facebook Inc said it was taking steps to combat hate speech and misinformation in India as the worlds biggest democracy started its months-long multi-phase elections in four big states. We recognize that there are certain types of content, ...

UK house price rise slows down in March, Nationwide says

British house prices growth slowed more than expected in March ahead of a previously planned end to a tax cut for buyers, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Wednesday.House prices fell by a monthly 0.2, slowing the pace of their annual incr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021