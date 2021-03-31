Left Menu

Amid China's growing aggression, Japan reaches deal with Indonesia on defence equipment

Amid China's rising aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, Japan and Indonesia have signed a deal enabling exports of Japanese-made defence equipment to the Southeast Asian country to boost cooperation between the two countries.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 31-03-2021 13:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 13:37 IST
Amid China's growing aggression, Japan reaches deal with Indonesia on defence equipment
Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi and DM Prabowo Subianto pose with Japanese FM Toshimitsu Motegi and DM Kishi Nobuo at a signing ceremony for the "two-plus-two" meeting between the two countries.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid China's rising aggression in the Indo-Pacific region, Japan and Indonesia have signed a deal enabling exports of Japanese-made defence equipment to the Southeast Asian country to boost cooperation between the two countries. The agreement on the transfer of defence equipment and technology was signed on Tuesday, after the foreign and defence ministers of Japan and Indonesia met in Tokyo for so-called two-plus-two talks, the second of their kind between the two countries since 2015, The Japan Times reported.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he hopes the pact will be the "foundation of further security cooperation between the two countries," when he met Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto. "To realize the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific, I'd like to advance specific cooperation," Suga added.

Noting the importance of the accord, Natalie Sambhi, executive director of Verve Research was quoted as saying by South China Morning Post that "Indonesia may not be able to confront China with numbers of ships from its coastguard or its navy, but I think having advanced equipment and exercise from countries like Japan could at least give it a sense of confidence when the moment comes." Japan is troubled by Chinese coast guard ships' entry into Japanese territorial waters around the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. Meanwhile, Indonesia faces tensions in its exclusive economic zone in the north of the Natuna Islands, where Chinese fishing boats, are reportedly engaged in illegal fishing.

China claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has overlapping territorial claims with Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan. China has been increasing its maritime activities in both the South China Sea and the East China Sea over the past few months, partly in response to Beijing's concerns over the increasing US military presence in the region because of escalating Sino-US tensions.

Beijing's rising assertiveness against counter claimants in the East and South Sea has resulted in unprecedented agreement across the Indo-Pacific. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Automakers BMW, Volvo back moratorium on deep seabed mining

Automakers BMW and Volvo announced Wednesday that they support a moratorium on deep seabed mining for minerals used in electric vehicle batteries and other products.The call, which was also backed by Samsungs EV battery unit and tech giant ...

SBI raises USD 1 bn loan from JBIC to help COVID-hit Japanese auto cos in India

Countrys largest lender SBI on Wednesday said it has raised an additional USD 1 billion around Rs 7,350 crore loan from Japan Bank for International Cooperation JBIC to help COVID-hit Japanese auto manufacturers in India.In October 2020, SB...

Italy police arrest Russian official, Italian navy captain in spying case

Italian Carabinieri police on Wednesday said they had arrested a Russian army official and an Italian navy captain on suspicion of spying.Carabinieri intervened during a clandestine meeting between the two, caught immediately after the tran...

Indonesia finds Sriwijaya Air jet's cockpit voice recorder

Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder of a Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in January, killing all 62 people on board, officials said Wednesday.Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi said diver...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021