Left Menu

New York State legalizes recreational cannabis in bid to stop racial marginalization

New York has become the 15th state in the United States to legalize adult-use of recreational marijuana after years of discourse that the ban discriminates against communities of colour, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

ANI | New York | Updated: 31-03-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 14:02 IST
New York State legalizes recreational cannabis in bid to stop racial marginalization
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], March 31 (ANI/Sputnik): New York has become the 15th state in the United States to legalize adult-use of recreational marijuana after years of discourse that the ban discriminates against communities of colour, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "For too long the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of colour with harsh prison sentences and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalized communities, embraces a new industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guards for the public," Cuomo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The legislation was passed in a 100-49 vote in the Assembly, with Democrats in the lead. According to the New York Police Department, black and Latino New Yorkers made up 94 per cent of marijuana-related arrests in 2020, even though statistics showed that the number of white New Yorkers consuming cannabis was considerably higher.

Cuomo called the legalization of cannabis history and "the first major leap forward for the Empire State." He also said that New York has a history of being "the progressive capital of the nation, and this important legislation will once again carry that legacy." The legalization of cannabis in New York comes after the same move in the state of New Jersey and is estimated to bring annual tax revenues of $350 million a year as well as 60,000 jobs once the industry is established.

In addition, the bill will wipe out criminal records of thousands of people, bring revenue reinvestment in communities of colour by 40 per cent and allow 50 per cent of adult-use licenses to social equity applicants and small business. The New York state governor expressed his excitement about signing the legislation into law.

At the same time, concern over the new legislation was expressed by police groups as well as the New York Parent-Teacher Association. An education and prevention campaign will be set in motion as a means to reduce the risk of marijuana consumption among school children. A study will additionally be launched to examine the plant's effect on driving. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC-Markets in Q1: Riding a tiger and waking some bears

A new U.S. president with 1.9 trillion to spend, amateur traders taking on seasoned hedge funds, hot oil, digital art selling for tens of millions of dollars and grizzly bears in the bond markets its been an eventful start to 2021. A year i...

Chitkara University secures 'Research Funding' for 7 projects from Government and International Agencies

Supporting the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, Chitkara University, Punjab secured Government research funding of INR 2 crores for 7 projects in the AY 2020-21. In the AY 2020-21, Chitkara University bagged 7 research projects funding worth INR...

Parliament to launch Men’s Parliament Programme of Action

Parliament, in partnership with the South African National Aids Council SANAC and the Department of Social Development, will launch the Mens Parliament Programme of Action.The launch will take place on Thursday.The 2020 to 2022 Mens Parliam...

Tencent-backed Linklogis to raise $1.02 bln in HK IPO - sources

Tencent-backed Chinese fintech firm Linklogis Inc. will price its shares at HK17.58 each - slightly above the flagged mid-point - to raise up to 1.02 billion in its initial public offering IPO, according to two sources with direct knowledge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021