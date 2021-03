Consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines arrives in Yemen

A flight carrying a consignment of Made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines landed in Yemen on Wednesday under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed. "Arrival in Aden. Made in India vaccines land in Yemen. #VaccineMaitri," Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Under the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative, India has provided COVID-19 vaccines to over 70 countries. Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar are among many countries that were aided by India during the pandemic. (ANI)

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)