COVID-19: India can continue to count on partnership with Thailand, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday lauded supplies of cryogenic tanks as well as other oxygen-related equipment by Bangkok to help India address its COVID-19 crisis and said that it can continue to count on partnership with Thailand.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-05-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 14:20 IST
15 oxygen concentrator sent by Thailand (Photo/Credit: Twitter/ @MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday lauded supplies of cryogenic tanks as well as other oxygen-related equipment by Bangkok to help India address its COVID-19 crisis and said that it can continue to count on partnership with Thailand. "Discussed the COVID-19 challenge and international cooperation with Thai DPM & FM Don Pramudwinai. Appreciated the supplies of cryogenic tanks and other oxygen-related equipment. Confident that we can continue to count on our partnership with Thailand," Jaishankar said.

Welcoming Thailand's assistance for supporting India in tackling the pandemic, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted,"Further strengthening historical ties with a close maritime neighbour. Welcome the gift of 15 oxygen concentrators from our ASEAN partner and friend Thailand. Also thank the Indian community in who have generously donated another 15 oxygen concentrators." Several countries have come forward to help India as the country fights the second wave of Covid-19.

India has received medical help and assistance from the US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, in the form of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, raw materials for vaccines, PPE kits. 318 oxygen concentrators have been received from the US on Tuesday.

Canada offered 10 million USD to Indian Red Cross to facilitate essential goods and medical equipment to India. India for the first time has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday. (ANI)

