ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 15:57 IST
US, Russia, China, and Pakistan call Taliban to fulfill its counterterrorism commitments
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Representatives of the extended "Troika," comprising the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan, met in Doha, Qatar on Friday and discussed ways to support intra-Afghan negotiations and help the parties reach a negotiated settlement, along with a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire. In a joint statement, the group said, "We expect the Taliban to fulfill its counterterrorism commitments, including preventing terrorist groups and individuals from using Afghan soil to threaten the security of any other country; not hosting these groups and preventing them from recruiting, training, and fundraising. We expect the Afghan government to continue counterterrorism cooperation with the international community."

They reiterated the call on all parties in Afghanistan to reduce the level of violence in the country and on the Taliban not to pursue a Spring offensive. "We condemn in the strongest terms any attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan and call on all parties to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to protection of civilians," the joint statement said.

The group, in the statement, also emphasized that "no military solution in Afghanistan" and a negotiated political settlement through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned process is the only way forward for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. They also took note that US and NATO forces will begin a responsible withdrawal from Afghanistan by May 1, 2021 and conclude by September 11, 2021.

"We reiterate that the withdrawal of foreign troops should ensure a steady transition of the situation in Afghanistan. We stress that, during the withdrawal period, the peace process should not be disrupted, no fights or turbulence shall occur in Afghanistan, and the safety of international troops should be ensured," the statement added. They also called on for a review of the status of designations of Taliban individuals and entities on the UN 1988 sanctions, as stated in the UNSC resolution 2513 (2020). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

