28 tonnes of medical equipment sent by France to reach India tomorrow

Twenty-eight tonnes of medical equipment sent by France as part of its solidarity mission for facing the COVID-19 crisis will reach India by Sunday, said French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-05-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 16:51 IST
Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Twenty-eight tonnes of medical equipment sent by France as part of its solidarity mission for facing the COVID-19 crisis will reach India by Sunday, said French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain. Lanain on Saturday announced their preparedness of sending medical equipment to India. He said, "1st phase of solidarity mission is underway. 28 tons of medical equipment will be flown in tomorrow, including eight world-class oxygen plants that will make eight Indian hospitals oxygen autonomous for 10+ years. #FranceStandsWithIndia @cmacgm @CdCMAE," a official Tweet read.

This comes after Lanain announced on Tuesday France will send not only immediate relief but also build long term capacities, as the country fights an unprecedented health crisis. "In the next few days France will deliver to not only immediate relief but also long-term capacities: 8 high capacity oxygen generators, each providing yearlong O2 for 250 beds; liquid O2 for 2,000 patients for 5 days; 28 ventilators and equipment for ICUs," Lanain said in an official Tweet.

As India fights against the surging COVID-19, several countries stood in solidarity and offered medical assistance in the form of oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, raw materials for vaccine production, ventilators and other essential medical equipment. 318 oxygen concentrators were received from the US on Tuesday.

Canada offered 10 million USD to Indian Red Cross to facilitate essential goods and medical equipment to India. India for the first time has reported more than 4 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported on Saturday. (ANI)

