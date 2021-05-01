Left Menu

French Police arrests 34 people during May Day demonstrations in Paris

French police detained 34 people during the May Day demonstrations in Paris, the county's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reported on Saturday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 01-05-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 22:41 IST
French Police arrests 34 people during May Day demonstrations in Paris
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], May 1 (ANI/Sputnik): French police detained 34 people during the May Day demonstrations in Paris, the county's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reported on Saturday. The traditional May Day demonstration began in Paris after 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT) as people gathered at the Place de la Republique. Representatives of trade unions and youth organizations, socialist and communist parties, as well as supporters of the Yellow Vest movement, are taking part in the march.

"My thanks to the police and gendarmes for their actions against those who came not to manifest, but to destroy. As of now, 34 people have been detained in Paris," Darmanin wrote on his Twitter. Earlier in the day, reports of clashes between the police and demonstrators emerged. Law enforcement officers used tear gas.

The radical Black Bloc activists joined the May Day demonstration in Paris, vandalized banks and smashed bus stop windows. The march was temporarily blocked. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France reports 195 new COVID deaths in hospitals over 24 hours

France reported 195 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Saturday, down from 270 on Friday, while the number of people in intensive care units with the disease fell for the fifth straight day.These trends appeared to support President Emm...

Researchers say adults over 50 should be screened for cannabis use

A recent research revealed that older people who use cannabis to relieve or treat health problems are failing to discuss their substance use with doctors. Published in The American Journal of Drug and Alcohol Abuse, the study which was cond...

Experts say oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate COVID-19 cases, not by all

Health experts on Saturday said oxygen concentrators can be used only in moderate cases of COVID-19 when a patient experiences a drop in oxygen level and not by everyone who finds it below acceptable limits.According to the health ministry,...

SpiceJet defers up to 50% of April salary for section of employees

SpiceJet has deferred up to 50 per cent of the April salary of a significant section of employees due to the impact of the second coronavirus wave, sources said on Saturday.Employees, including pilots and cabin crew, have got 10-50 per cent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021