Left Menu

US announces departure of additional emergency supplies to India amid COVID-19 surge

In wake of the worsening COVID-19 situation in India, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the departures of three additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen, oxygen supplies, and other critical health commodities to the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 08:45 IST
US announces departure of additional emergency supplies to India amid COVID-19 surge
USAID announced departure of three additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft to India.. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of the worsening COVID-19 situation in India, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) announced the departures of three additional COVID-19 relief supply aircraft carrying life-saving oxygen, oxygen supplies, and other critical health commodities to the country. According to a press release, these additional flights are transporting additional oxygen cylinders and regulators, oxygen concentrators, rapid diagnostic tests, and more than one million N95 masks. Importantly, one of these flights will carry a Deployable Oxygen Concentration System, donated generously by California, with additional supplies to follow.

On Saturday night, a flight from the US, carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed. "Cooperation with US continues! Another flight from USA arrives carrying over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators & other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to US for its support," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of MEA.

Earlier on Friday, the US deployed its first two planes carrying the initial emergency relief supplies including oxygen cylinders, regulators, and pulse oximeters generously donated by California, rapid diagnostic tests and N95 masks, according to the release. "These emergency relief shipments build on USAID's ongoing efforts to combat the pandemic in India. Since the outset of the pandemic, USAID has worked closely with Indian health care facilities to improve preparedness and infection prevention and control. In addition, we have worked to keep India's brave frontline health workers safe so they can continue to save lives," the USAID said.

US President Joe Biden has already reaffirmed that the country is determined to support India in its efforts to contain the pandemic during the talks. The Biden administration has also redirected its own order of AstraZeneca manufacturing supplies to India, which will allow it to make over 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

As India battles a devastating second wave of coronavirus, several countries around the globe including the United Kingdom and Russia have extended support as the country continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising infections. India on Saturday reported more than four lakh new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. A total of 4,01,993 fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded yesterday, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,91,64,969, the Union Health Ministry reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Pfizer to start shipping coronavirus vaccine to Canada; India posts new record daily rise in COVID-19 cases and more

Reliance becomes India's largest producer of medical grade liquid oxygen from single location

Entertainment News Roundup: Grammy organizers change rules; Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs and more

Researchers discover new vulnerability affecting billions of computers globally

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trisha Yearwood receives first dose of COVID vaccine 2 months after testing positive

Two months after battling the deadly virus, American singer-actor Trisha Yearwood has received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The 56-year-old country singer, who is married to Garth Brooks, shared a photo at Instagram receiving her...

LDF leads in 75 seats in Kerala; UDF 56

The ruling LDF in Kerala was leading in 75 of the total 140 seats while opposition UDF was ahead in 56 segments as counting of votes for the April 6 assembly elections got underway on Sunday.Initial trends indicated that the BJP-led NDA is ...

France terms aid to India as 'gesture of solidarity'; more medical assistance coming, assures French envoy

By Pragya Kaushika France on Sunday delivered eight oxygen generator plants including 28 tonnes of medical equipment to aid Indias fight against COVID-19, terming it as a gesture of solidarity. Another air freight is expected to fly in with...

Vote count in five Indian states begin amid pandemic

Indias election officials on Sunday started counting votes in five states from elections held in March and early April at the start of a surge in COVID-19 cases that has overwhelmed the countrys healthcare system.The state election results ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021