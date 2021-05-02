Left Menu

MEA responding to COVID-related medical needs of High Commissions, Embassies: Arindam Bagchi

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said that the Ministry is responding to all COVID-related medical needs, including hospital treatment, of all High Commissions and Embassies, amid a surge of infections in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-05-2021 12:40 IST | Created: 02-05-2021 12:40 IST
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Sunday said that the Ministry is responding to all COVID-related medical needs, including hospital treatment, of all High Commissions and Embassies, amid a surge of infections in the country. Responding to queries on medical requirements of the Embassies, Bagchi said that the Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions and Embassies over the COVID-19 situation.

"The Chief of Protocol and Heads of Divisions are in continuous touch with all High Commissions/Embassies and MEA is responding to their medical demands, especially those related to Covid. This includes facilitating their hospital treatment," he said in a statement. "Given the pandemic situation, all are urged not to hoard essential supplies, including oxygen," he added.

India is currently battling a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, reporting over four lakh infections on Saturday. On Sunday, India reported 3,92,488 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, down from yesterday's high of over 4 lakh cases, taking the cumulative count of the cases to 1,95,57,457, the Union Health Ministry said.

With 3,689 people succumbing to the infection in the last 24 hours, the death toll has mounted to 2,15,542. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

